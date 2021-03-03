Obituary: Michael Lynn Butcher

Michael Lynn Butcher, 68 of Parkersburg, passed away February 27, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his wife and two children. He was born May 7, 1952 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Gordon C. and Jean E. Butcher.

Mike was born in Parkersburg, WV and was a 1970 graduate of PHS. He attended Fairmont State College.

He retired as a Senior Safety Inspector at Kraton Polymers after 34 years. He was the proud co-partner and co-founder of Safety Training and Rescue, LLC founded in 2000, which provided confined space and high angle rescue training and OSHA 10/30 Construction and general Hazmat training. He was a member of the Polymers Alliance Zone Board of Directors for the past 6 years and the last 4 years he was the Chairman of the Board.

He served as a member of the West Virginia Fire Commission from 2010-2013. He was an Adjunct Part Time Instructor with the Fire Service Extension at West Virginia University.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Sharon K. Butcher, daughter Michaelyn Wilson (Matt) of Proctorville, OH, son Tyler Butcher (Kayla) of Parkersburg, brother Bob Butcher (Mary) of Coshocton, OH, four grandchildren: Connor and Brielle Wilson and Dawson and Kolt Butcher, two nephews, John and Josh Butcher along with great nieces Novalee and Kendall Butcher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Butcher.

When he was not working he loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hunting with his son and grandson, spending time with all of his grandchildren, and watching westerns and football. He was a 1st degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and in his younger days would do a backflip to prove it. In his early years he enjoyed mudding in his 4x4 truck, skiing, and trout fishing in the mountains.

Funeral services will be Sunday March 7th at 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Tom McCain officiating. Inurnment of cremated remains will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday March 6th 5-8PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation https://salgi.org/ways-to-give/

