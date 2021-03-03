Obituary: Mildred Lorraine McNemar

Mildred Lorraine McNemar, 87, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her residence.

She was born December 12, 1933, in Orlando, WV, a daughter of the late Burton and Myrtle Morrison Conrad.

Mildred was employed with Camden Clark Hospital for 12 years as a Nurses Aid. She liked doing seamstress work, working in her garden, quilting, camping, fishing, going to the beach and most of all spending time with her family and her fur baby, Max.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Hays (Thomas) of Vienna; her four sons, Donald McNemar (Martha) of Atlanta, GA, Paul McNemar (Susan) of Parkersburg, Robert McNemar (Sherry) of Paden City, WV and David McNemar of Parkersburg; one sister, Vicki Giess of North Carolina; two brothers, Gene Conrad of Burnsville, WV and Burton Conrad Jr of Newport News, VA; fourteen grandchildren, Jake, Zac (Leah), Levi, Ian (Diana), Allison (Justin), Kelsey, Angela, Justin, Chris (Crystal), Amberley (Scott), Stacey, Julius, Davey and Gunnar; and seven great-grandchildren, Declan, Olivia, Emma, Michael, Isaac, Penelope and Peregrine.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest D. McNemar who passed December 16, 2019; and two brothers and one sister.

At Mildred’s request she will be cremated and her cremains will be buried by her husband at Sunset Memory Gardens. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the McNemar family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.