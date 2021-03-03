Obituary: Tara Settle

Tara Settle, 59, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2021 after fighting brain cancer since 2019.

Tara was born in Parkersburg, WV to Allegra and Jack Beaty. She shared a close, loving relationship with her parents and siblings Tim (Connie), Lisa (Phil), Michael (Mary), Jill, and Erin (John) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father as well as her mother’s beloved second husband Ward Wilson.

In 1987, Tara married her husband, Clark Settle. They were blessed with four children, Allegra (Joel), Franklin, Andrew, and Shannon (Mike). More than anything, Tara loved and cherished her children. They were her greatest pride and most treasured accomplishment.

Tara had a passion for education. She graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelors of Education. She homeschooled her children for several years before becoming a beloved first grade teacher at McKinley Elementary. At McKinley, Tara became known for motivating her students and finding innovative and nontraditional ways to engage them. She created a popular teaching blog, SettleOnIn.com that has gained followers worldwide. Her particular passion was teaching her first graders not only to read, but to develop a love of reading that would carry through the rest of their lives. She shared a bond with a tightly-knit group of friends in education who were a source of joy after her children left home.

Tara was a strong Christian and a member of multiple Parkersburg church communities throughout her life. During a difficult battle with cancer, her faith provided a steadfast foundation of hope and peace that sustained her until the Lord called her home. Her motto throughout her illness was “Tomorrow will be better,” a true example of courage despite suffering.

Her family wishes to thank her incredible care teams at WVU Medicine and the National Institute of Health, especially her home caretaker Amanda and primary oncologist Dr. Kolodney.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday March 6th from 1 to 3 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV. A private family service will follow at 3:30 PM which will be available to the public via livestream.

In lieu of flowers, Tara’s family asks you to consider donating to the Mrs. Settle Stories Fund, which will provide Tara’s favorite phonics system, Secret Stories, to teachers in need. Tara firmly believed in using Secret Stories to make students confident readers and proudly worked closely with the founder to make the system even better. Her family desires to continue her legacy to promote literacy and a passion for lifelong learning.

Consider making a donation here: gofundme.com/f/mrs-settle-stories-fund

