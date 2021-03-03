Ohio University to offer multiple in-person spring commencement ceremonies

ATHENS, Ohio- (WTAP) - With recent changes in state guidelines for events and after extensive and innovative planning by the University events team, Ohio University plans to host multiple in-person Spring Commencement events at Peden Stadium over the course of several days, streamed live for graduates who prefer to participate virtually.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate our graduating students’ incredible accomplishments with in-person commencement ceremonies this spring,” President Duane Nellis said, in a prepared statement. “Our team has planned carefully with the advice of public health officials, so that we can host safe, meaningful events for our graduates and their families.”

The Spring Commencement ceremonies will take place over the course of five days between April 29 - May 3. The University will work to determine specific dates and times based on RSVPs received from our graduates. The number of students who plan to participate in-person will inform the number and size of our events. At the recommendation of our public health partners, the university plans to limit guests to two people per graduate.

The University will share more details in the coming days with Class of 2021 graduates.

Each regional campus location will hold graduation recognition activities on April 29 or 30. Regional OHIO graduates are invited to attend events on their home campus and in Athens. More details will be shared with graduating students in the coming days. Additionally, the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will be celebrating commencement in-person on Saturday, May 8. Class of 2021 medical school graduates will be receiving more information soon from the Heritage College.

The University has also initiated planning for the postponed Spring 2020 commencement activities and will be sharing more information with Spring 2020 graduates before the end of spring semester.

For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement or email commencement@ohio.edu.

