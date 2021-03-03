Parkersburg South preview

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots are gearing up to start their new season of boys high school basketball

It will be with the return of head coach Mike Fallon, who stepped away from the team last year due to personal reasons.

He will be looking to build off last year’s 11-6 team, that came away with a sectional championship.

Coach Fallon talked about his return to the patriots team, and how he feels about the leadership of this team entering a season unlike any he will have coached before.

“That year was a much-needed year for me and my personal life and everything to get things kind of squared away. So it’s great to be back, and the good thing is, it’s been a good transition because I’ve known these kids since 3rd and 4th grade, so everything’s transitioned well. We’ve got a great group of leaders. You know, and not really just one or two kids, you know. They kind of self-monitor themselves and things, so it’s a rare group, and I like this group”

Parkersburg South opens up it’s season on Saturday against Wheeling Park

