Advertisement

Parkersburg South preview

A look at the Parkersburg South Patriots boys basketball team.
(WTOK)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots are gearing up to start their new season of boys high school basketball

It will be with the return of head coach Mike Fallon, who stepped away from the team last year due to personal reasons.

He will be looking to build off last year’s 11-6 team, that came away with a sectional championship.

Coach Fallon talked about his return to the patriots team, and how he feels about the leadership of this team entering a season unlike any he will have coached before.

“That year was a much-needed year for me and my personal life and everything to get things kind of squared away. So it’s great to be back, and the good thing is, it’s been a good transition because I’ve known these kids since 3rd and 4th grade, so everything’s transitioned well. We’ve got a great group of leaders. You know, and not really just one or two kids, you know. They kind of self-monitor themselves and things, so it’s a rare group, and I like this group”

Parkersburg South opens up it’s season on Saturday against Wheeling Park

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

Scoreboard- March 2
Bears at Morgantown
Baylor bests WVU in overtime
Coach Mike Fallon (center) will be leading the Patriots after a year off
Patriots excited to compete with Fallon back at the helm
Wood County Schools announces ticket sales and procedures for winter sports