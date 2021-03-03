Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash in downtown Parkersburg

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash tied up afternoon traffic in downtown Parkersburg.

It happened just after 4 P.M. at Fifth and Market streets, in front of the Blennerhassett Hotel.

It involved a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Chrysler sedan.

At least two people were reported to be transported, and their conditions are unknown. Debris from the accident were being cleaned up late this afternoon.

We’ll have the latest details as they become available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

Protestors at the Capitol
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing set March 10 for ex-Parkersburg councilman accused in Jan. 6 events at U.S. Capitol
Phase 2-a West Virginia
Governor lowers age in W.Va. to get COVID-19 vaccine
Point Park will be cleaned up by the City of Parkersburg
City of Parkersburg to clean Point Park after flooding
Tyson Chad Hill
Marietta man arrested for involuntary manslaughter