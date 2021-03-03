Two-vehicle crash in downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash tied up afternoon traffic in downtown Parkersburg.

It happened just after 4 P.M. at Fifth and Market streets, in front of the Blennerhassett Hotel.

It involved a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Chrysler sedan.

At least two people were reported to be transported, and their conditions are unknown. Debris from the accident were being cleaned up late this afternoon.

