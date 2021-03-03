Advertisement

Williamstown High School grad nominated for Goldwater Scholarship

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown High School graduate has been nominated for the Goldwater Scholarship.

Bethany Wager is one of the 4 Honors students nominated by WVU for the award.

The Goldwater Scholarship is the nation’s most prestigious award in mathematics, the natural sciences and engineering. The scholarship provides as much at $7,500 for tuition, fees, books, and room and board for students who demonstrate their aptitude through coursework and their own original research.

Bethany is a wildlife and fisheries major with minors in conservation ecology and statistics.

She conducts research in fisheries science studying brook trout populations in different headwater streams in Eastern West Virginia.

“Specifically, I’ve been looking at the sex ratios of brook trout in 25 different headwater streams in Eastern West Virginia and determining the effects of sex ratios on the production of offspring in those streams,” explains Wager. “Then identifying the environmental drivers of sex ratio and lastly quantifying the effects of sex on size structure of adults present during spawning season.”

She feels that by being nominated for the award, her hard work in undergraduate research and internships has paid off.

“Definitely very excited,” says Wager. “Since coming to WVU I have been trying to diversify my background in fisheries science by doing undergraduate research and different internships. So, I really felt like my hard work was paying off when I found out I was being nominated for this award.”

Bethany will find out if she is a recipient of the scholarship later this spring.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - At least two injured in collision at Fifth and Market Streets
WTAP News @ 6 - At least two injured in collision at Fifth and Market Streets
WTAP News @ 6 - Man attacked with baseball bat now in fair condition
WTAP News @ 6 - Man attacked with baseball bat now in fair condition
Protestors at the Capitol
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing set March 10 for ex-Parkersburg councilman accused in Jan. 6 events at U.S. Capitol
WTAP News @ 5 - Involuntary manslaughter arrest
WTAP News @ 5 - Involuntary manslaughter arrest