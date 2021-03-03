Williamstown High School grad nominated for Goldwater Scholarship

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown High School graduate has been nominated for the Goldwater Scholarship.

Bethany Wager is one of the 4 Honors students nominated by WVU for the award.

The Goldwater Scholarship is the nation’s most prestigious award in mathematics, the natural sciences and engineering. The scholarship provides as much at $7,500 for tuition, fees, books, and room and board for students who demonstrate their aptitude through coursework and their own original research.

Bethany is a wildlife and fisheries major with minors in conservation ecology and statistics.

She conducts research in fisheries science studying brook trout populations in different headwater streams in Eastern West Virginia.

“Specifically, I’ve been looking at the sex ratios of brook trout in 25 different headwater streams in Eastern West Virginia and determining the effects of sex ratios on the production of offspring in those streams,” explains Wager. “Then identifying the environmental drivers of sex ratio and lastly quantifying the effects of sex on size structure of adults present during spawning season.”

She feels that by being nominated for the award, her hard work in undergraduate research and internships has paid off.

“Definitely very excited,” says Wager. “Since coming to WVU I have been trying to diversify my background in fisheries science by doing undergraduate research and different internships. So, I really felt like my hard work was paying off when I found out I was being nominated for this award.”

Bethany will find out if she is a recipient of the scholarship later this spring.

