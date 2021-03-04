Advertisement

8 people safely moved from tugboat that lost power on Ohio River

By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eight people were safely evacuated Wednesday from a tugboat that lose power near the Belleville Locks and Dam and drifted several miles downriver, officials said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the tugboat Edith Tripp was eventually moored at Valley Inc., a business on the river near Millwood in Jackson County.

One of the tug’s barges also broke free and became lodged and became stuck at the dam. It “worked itself free” a little after midnight Thursday and was recovered downstream a short time later, a spokesman at the dam said Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries and no apparent damage at the dam. However, a spokesman said workers plan to perform a more-thorough inspection at the dam once the river level subsides.

