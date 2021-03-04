Advertisement

Car crashes after coming off of Keller Lane

Car crashes after coming off of Keller Lane
Car crashes after coming off of Keller Lane(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car accident occurred at roughly 2 p.m. as a sedan came into a ditch on Keller Lane.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department and Saint Joseph’s Hospital were at the scene to assist.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries because of the crash.

However, because the passenger is pregnant, the ambulance transported her to WVU Medicine at Camden Clark.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and we will be providing that information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Three people hurt after crash in downtown Parkersburg
Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Man attacked with baseball bat in fair condition, hospital says
Phase 2-a West Virginia
Governor lowers age in W.Va. to get COVID-19 vaccine
Protestors at the Capitol
UPDATE: Hearing set March 10 for ex-Parkersburg councilman accused in rioting at U.S. Capitol
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect

Latest News

Wood County officials remind residents to stop for buses
Wood County officials remind residents to stop for buses
Governor DeWine
One year later, Ohio governor to address state on COVID-19
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston
Lisa Johnston appointed Acting U.S. Attorney for Southern District of W.Va.