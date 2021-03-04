Car crashes after coming off of Keller Lane

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car accident occurred at roughly 2 p.m. as a sedan came into a ditch on Keller Lane.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department and Saint Joseph’s Hospital were at the scene to assist.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries because of the crash.

However, because the passenger is pregnant, the ambulance transported her to WVU Medicine at Camden Clark.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and we will be providing that information when it becomes available.

