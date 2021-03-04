Advertisement

Connor Baker to attend Muskingum

Belpre High School senior Connor Baker has accepted an offer to join the Muskingum University football team.
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School senior Connor Baker has accepted an offer to join the Muskingum University football team.

Baker had his signing celebration this Wednesday at the Belpre gymnasium.

His family and coaches were on hand to witness the occasion.

Baker earned all conference and all district honors playing for the Golden Eagles.

Over the years the Golden Eagles used his talents as a receiver, quarterback and running back at different times.

Baker credits his coaches at Belpre for his development.

He’s appreciative of this opportunity to continue his education and athletic career at ,Muskingum University.

