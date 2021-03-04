Advertisement

Gov. DeWine sets goal for when state health orders will be lifted

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio WSAZ) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday when Ohio has 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks, all health orders will be lifted in the state.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard from the Ohio Department of Health, the current statewide average for cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period is 179.6.

“Our path back is by each of us getting vaccinated when we can, and by each of us wearing masks in public. While no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us who are vaccinated, the more complete our victory, and the more confidently we can put this behind us.”

“The end of our fight is now in view, but we must continue pressing forward in these final days. We must not relent.”

Gov. DeWine said Thursday that Ohioans are ‘doing things right.’ Gov. DeWine says because of this the state curfew was lifted, stay-at-home orders were not extended, and restaurants, bars and gyms were reopened.

Gov. DeWine touted that the state has vaccinated more than 1.8 million Ohioans and now has more than 1,200 vaccination locations.

The Ohio National Guard is also vaccinating people at places like low-income senior housing locations, churches and community health centers.

