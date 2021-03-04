Governor’s Schools accepting applications from high school students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Education is accepting applications for the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship (GSE) for students in grades 9-11 and the Governor’s STEM Institute (GSI) for students in grades 7 and 8. Both programs will be held virtually this summer.

The Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship, hosted by Marshall University, gives students the opportunity to work in virtual teams to develop, pitch and launch a new venture. All teams will pitch their venture to a panel of business leaders who can invest in their ideas.

The Governor’s STEM Institute is hosted by West Virginia University and the Green Bank Observatory. Led by teachers and scientists, eighth-grade participants will have opportunities to learn about the universe utilizing data from the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County. Seventh graders in the program will study math and science of the future as they work online in research groups to solve problems using creativity and scientific study.

“We are pleased to offer these exciting opportunities through innovative and interactive online experiences,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “The Governor’s Schools have been a vital part of West Virginia’s educational system for more than 40 years, and we are proud of their continued growth and success.”

Applications are being accepted through March 25. Additional information can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.