Grand jury indicts 20 in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio - (WTAP) - The following people are facing criminal charges in Washington County after being named in grand jury indictments returned on Tuesday.

- William D. Eckert – two counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person; pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person; and aggravated possession of drugs, all felonies

- Linda Hannan – improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony

- William A. Roush – attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony

- Emma Rose Muir – aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, both felonies

- Austin James Elson – possession of drugs, a felony

- Seth T. Venham – two counts aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies

- Seth Taylor Venham - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Brenton J. Carpenter – gross sexual imposition, a felony

- Aaron Douglas Schultz – rape, felony

- Brandon S.W. Bruce – obstructing official business, a felony; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

- Jarrod M. File – two count aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies

- Jarrod Michael File – aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies

- Candice Dianne Prather - aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and permitting drug abuse, both felonies

- Tracey Dawn Boggs – forgery, a felony

- Megan Wiggans – permitting child abuse and endangering children, both felonies

- Richard P. Bohl – operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a felony

- Angela S. Johnson – tampering with evidence, forgery and receiving stolen property, all felonies

- Alethea J. Davis – failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Jefferey Scott Dutton - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Charles R. Salameno – having weapons while under disability, a felony

- Donald Richard Gregor – two aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, all felonies

- Jennifer L. Murrey – aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies

Arraignments for those scheduled to appear before Judge Mark Kerenyi will start at 9 a.m. March 18, while arraignments before Judge John Halliday will start at 1 p.m. March 18.

