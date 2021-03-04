Advertisement

High on Hope Ministries holding open house on Friday

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High on Hope Ministries is welcoming the community to an open house on Friday to learn how the ministry is working to bring transformation to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The ministry is inviting the community to come out and learn about the resources and services they provide to help those who are struggling with addiction.

“I know a lot of people have no idea what services we offer to the community,” said Founder Tim Craft. “We thought this would be a great chance to let them know about our ministry and about some of the things we have coming up. We really have this; I would say initiative called community transformation project and we really want to cast that vision to the community.”

The ministry will also be sharing their vision on how we can all come together to help transform our community.

“We would like to invite you guys out to join us,” explained Craft. “We think it’s going to be an awesome time. I truly believe that you know when I think about how do we effectively help our community be transformed. My heart so much says that it’s going to be by a unification of the Mid-Ohio Valley. I think it’s going to take churches, businesses, community leaders, all to come together to help fight this battle we see happening in our place. So, we invite you to come out and join the fight to see the Mid-Ohio Valley transformed.”

The open house will take place Friday, March 5th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at their building located at 2501 Beverly St. in South Parkersburg.

