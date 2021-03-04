Advertisement

Justice town hall meeting postponed

Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the...
Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the elimination of the state personal income tax.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A virtual town hall meeting, the latest in a series regarding Governor Jim Justice’s proposed repeal of West Virginia’s state income tax, has been postponed.

A statement from the governor’s office says the event will be “rescheduled at a later date”.

The town hall, which had been scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Thursday, is the fourth in a series of sessions where the governor takes questions from the public on his proposal, which was sent to the West Virginia Legislature Thursday.

