Justice town hall meeting postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A virtual town hall meeting, the latest in a series regarding Governor Jim Justice’s proposed repeal of West Virginia’s state income tax, has been postponed.

A statement from the governor’s office says the event will be “rescheduled at a later date”.

The town hall, which had been scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Thursday, is the fourth in a series of sessions where the governor takes questions from the public on his proposal, which was sent to the West Virginia Legislature Thursday.

