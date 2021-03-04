Lisa Johnston appointed Acting U.S. Attorney for Southern District of W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Southern District of West Virginia has a new Acting U.S. Attorney.

Lisa Johnston will fill the shoes of former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart who resigned in February.

She will only remain in the position until President Joe Biden can seat an appointee.

Johnston was appointed by the Executive Office of United States Attorneys in Washington D.C.

A news release said Johnston is a “career prosecutor,” who has accumulated over 30 years of experience in U.S. Attorney offices in West Virginia.

Between 1988 and 2006, Johnston was a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and then an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of West Virginia. In 2006 she joined the Southern District.

Among her many accomplishments, Johnston was named the Project Safe Childhood Coordinator for the Southern District in 2010. In 2018, she became the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the district.

Johnston said she is honored to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of West Virginia. The important work of the public servants in the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the district and their dedication to justice will continue,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston. “We look forward to working with our dedicated law enforcement partners who work hard to ensure the safety of our communities.”

