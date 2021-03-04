Advertisement

Memorial Health System provides support to COVID-19 patients

Marietta Memorial Health Systems updates visitation policies(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the pandemic continues, many COVID-19 patients are experiencing extended stays in the hospital. To help support those patients, staff at Memorial Health System are taking extra steps to provide some of their favorite comforts.

In addition to regular care, the hospital’s staff has provided patients with food from local restaurants when medically appropriate, books, movies, support visits from staff, FaceTime assistance, and more.

Last weekend, one patient requested a Pizza Hut pizza, which was provided by the Observation Unit team.

According to Jennifer Offenberger, associate vice president of service excellence, the hospital’s staff has a history of providing these kinds of services to patients even before the pandemic, and is prioritizing support even more now.

Offenberger said that has continued traditions like providing cake on a patient’s birthday when it is medically appropriate, among other extra services. It is all in an effort, she said, to prioritize caring for and supporting patients.

