MOV’s Got Talent: Khloee Ross

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

Khloee Ross is a junior at Fort Frye High School, who when she is not on the basketball court, she is either at home or in a studio making art.

Khloee has been painting and drawing since she was little. It quickly became one of her favorite hobbies.

Khloee says that when she is not practicing ball, she is finding some time to work on art, she says it’s her time for relaxation.

When sports were taken away from her during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, she said she spent much of her time trying to improve her craft.

“I was making goals,” said Khloee. “Such as, ‘Okay, I’ve only been using this style,’ because, I normally do everything in colored pencil, so I kind of made myself start doing other things like, ‘Okay, you’re going to do only black and white. Okay, you’re going to work on painting a bit more.’”

Her favorite things to draw are television characters and superheroes, but she likes to replicate many real objects and people in her work.

When she is re-creating something, Khloee says that is where she finds that most people enjoy her work. That means she wants to continue with that area of art.

“I get most of my comments when I’m replicating a picture,” Khloee said. “When I’m going off of maybe a picture of an athlete or a historical event, when I’m doing those kinds of things. I think a lot of times people think of art and they think of realism where you are just drawing it to look exactly how the picture looks.”

Khloee appreciates the time and effort she put in for years to make her art as good as it is today. Her advice for those that want to get good at art, is to keep practicing, and not give up if you struggle.

“Even after I’ve been drawing for years, there are still always little things that you can fix,” she said. “The thing is, like anything else, you can’t try it once, say I’m not good at it, and then give up. It’s kind of like you just got to try it, keep working with it, and do it as much as you can.”

