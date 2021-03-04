Obituary: Faye McCune Richards

Faye McCune Richards of Spencer went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021 after a sudden illness.

She was born April 26, 1935 at Sand Ridge, Calhoun County, to the late Saul and Viola White McCune.

She worked at Kellwood Company and while working there she met Harold Richards. They were happily married for 59 years. She was a member of the Spencer Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Richards; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kathy Richards; grandchildren, Brodie and Kylie; all of Spencer.

Additional survivors include brothers, Burl (Nadine) McCune of Cottageville, Cecil (Virginia) McCune of Ripley and Darrel (Penny) McCune of Orrville, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Daisy Shiflet, Pearl Cottrell, Hazel Miller, Edna Conley, Ocie McCune, Opal Summers, Marie Minney, Mae Davisson and Ruth Summers; brother, Donald McCune.

A funeral service will be held at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, Sunday, March 7 with David Epler and Larry Morlan officiating. The visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.