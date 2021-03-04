Advertisement

Obituary: Janet Marie Tanner

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Janet Marie Tanner, 79 of Nebo, passed away March 2, 2021 at Roane General Hospital, following a sudden illness. She was born February 22, 1942 at Floe, a daughter of the late Roma and Reva Knotts Gibson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert “Bob” Gibson, infant brother, Eugene Gibson, and infant sister, Mabel Jean Gibson.

She was a Christian, and visited many local churches with her husband, the Rev. Dewey L. Tanner, who survives. Janet enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and living life to its fullest.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her sons, Rick Tanner (Pam) of Nebo, Randy Tanner (Diane) of Arnoldsburg, Tim Tanner (Christina) of Sutton, Scott Tanner (Shelly) of Scott Depot; and a sister, Joann Cadwell of Servia. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a nephew, and several nieces.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family, with burial following in the Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Nebo. There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are in the care of John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Condolences may be expressed online at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

