One transported to hospital after 2-car crash in Marietta

Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office says injuries were described as “minor”
Cars laid across both lanes of traffic on Thursday morning.
Cars laid across both lanes of traffic on Thursday morning.(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 2-car crash along SR-550 in Marietta led to one person being transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

That’s according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who said that the call for the crash came in at 5:47 a.m., and let to what was described as “minor injuries”.

The crash left two cars across both lanes of 550 near mile marker 20, and temporarily shut down traffic in both directions. By 7:00 a.m., the road had been cleared.

The Warren Fire Department responded to the scene.

