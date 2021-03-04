Advertisement

One year later, Ohio governor to address state on COVID-19

Governor DeWine
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday was expected to highlight the one-year anniversary of coronavirus shutdowns starting in Ohio.

That address will air statewide beginning at 5:30 P.M.

One of the Republican governor’s first actions happened this week in March 2020 when he laid down strict attendance limits on the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, a giant sports festival that typically attracts 20,000 athletes from 80 countries as well as thousands of spectators.

``That was really, at least for me, the beginning of the pandemic,’' DeWine said earlier this week.

Nine days later, DeWine ordered schools closed for three weeks, an order that ultimately ended in-person learning for many districts for nearly a year.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,353.71 new cases per day on Feb. 17 to 1,801.43 new cases per day on March 3, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

More than 1.7 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or about 15% of the population as of Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. More than 930,000 have completed their vaccinations, or about 8% of the population.

