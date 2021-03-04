Parkersburg Homecoming Comedy Show taking place in April

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The long awaited Parkersburg Homecoming Comedy Show will take at the Dils Center on April 16th and 17th.

The anticipated event was originally suppose to take place last year, but had to be postponed multiple times.

The show will feature comedian Donnie Baker along with special guests Auggie Cook, Johnny Miller and Chris Ables.

Money raised from the event will benefit the Parkersburg Homecoming. Organizers are excited to finally be able to hold the event and bring some laughter to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“Being able to hold this event, I mean it was originally scheduled for March 13, 2020 and it’s been moved 2 or 3 times last year,” said John Mike Nichols, Event Coordinator. “I think people are ready to get out, people are ready to do things. People are ready to just get out and laugh. Make sure they do it safely but people are ready to get out and do things”

There are still a limited amount of tickets available. Tickets are $25 and information on how to buy tickets can be found on Parkersburg Homecoming’s Facebook page.

