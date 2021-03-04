Road closures planned in Marietta next week

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair behind 801 Quarry Street, along Walker Street, between Quarry Street and Orchard Street.

Work will begin Monday, March 8 at 8:30 A.M., weather permitting. Walker Street will be closed between Quarry Street and Orchard Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Walker Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Walker Street between Quarry street and Orchard Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, March 9.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions can contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858

