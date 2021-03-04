Advertisement

Roethlisberger returning to Steelers for 2021

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it.

The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021.

Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.

