United Way Alliance looking for volunteers to assist with vaccine clinics

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are ramping up across the Mid-Ohio Valley, so the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley has partnered with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and are asking for volunteers to help at clinics.

Volunteers would be working at the clinics for a few hours at a time, performing tasks such as traffic control, and data entry.

Since Governor Justice recently announced that the vaccine age requirement is down to 50, it is more important than ever to make sure vaccine clinics run smoothly and efficiently, as more people will start to show up at the clinics.

“What we can do as a community is, to help facilitate the process and just make sure our community is healthier and safer even faster, is to just step forward and volunteer,” said Stacy DeCicco, Executive Director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley. “There were so many times in this last year that we’ve all felt really out of control, and felt like it was such a frustrating thing to see unpack and unfold and there’s not much we can do. But, this is a chance to actually step up, and make a really concrete and tangible difference in the community right now.”

At each clinic, it is ideal to have around 15 volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering can reach out to the United Way Alliance at (304) 580-0570.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.