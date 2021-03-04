Advertisement

Wood County officials remind residents to stop for buses

Wood County officials remind residents to stop for buses(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many school officials and bus drivers are noticing an increase in drivers not stopping for school buses.

Officials want to remind those in the community that violating this is is both illegal, and dangerous to children.

The transportation director of Wood County Schools says that if you see flashing red lights, then you need to stop.

“Students are getting off that bus or getting on that bus. And I, for the life of me, cannot figure out anything that would be more important than a child’s life. And worth risking the chance of hurting a child,” says Wood County Schools transportation director, Regina Graham.

The penalty for passing a stopped school bus in the state of West Virginia is a fine between $500 to $1,000, and/or confined to jail up to six months for their first offense.

