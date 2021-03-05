Constellium brings NASA’s Artemis mission to Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In a news release today, Constellium will be working with NASA on their Artemis program, which is to help bring the first woman and the next man to the Moon.

“Well, it came about many years ago starting with the development. It takes decades of development and planning and design. This is the largest rocket that humanity has ever built and we’ve had a team of people working specifically on this for many years,” said CEO Buddy Stempe.

Stempe said that NASA most likely picked Constellium to work with on this program because their material was simply superior to anything else that is available in the market. Plus the company has a way to produce very wide and thick plates for space models.

According to Stempe, the Space Launch System rocket will be in two stages and made by Constellium, using their aluminum-lithium alloy solution, called Airware.

“The core stage which is the center section which houses the engines and the fuel is all 100% made here and then on top of it is the Orion Space Capsule and our material is used in the construction of the exterior of that capsule as well,” Stempe said.

Airware has low density, high specific stiffness, strength, and excellent mechanical properties to provide the high-performance characteristics required during the launch and landing.

Stempe said that the new project will retain its existing workforce and hopes the project will be good for the company’s growth.

“Well, I think it is all around a good thing for the company. It helps us in recruiting and get good and talented people who know that they are working on exciting products with exciting customers. It allows us to do a lot of things in terms of image,” Stempe said.

The goal is to hopefully one day after sending people to the Moon to also send astronauts to Mars. NASA hopes to launch off in 2024.



