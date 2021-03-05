Advertisement

Fire reported in Ravenswood

Ravenswood fire
Ravenswood fire(WTAP)
Mar. 5, 2021
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire was reported Friday morning in Ravenswood.

It is an apartment fire taking place at the Washington Street Motel complex.

No information regarding the cause of the fire or injuries is available.

The Ravenswood Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department are on the scene.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

