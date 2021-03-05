Fire reported in Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire was reported Friday morning in Ravenswood.

It is an apartment fire taking place at the Washington Street Motel complex.

No information regarding the cause of the fire or injuries is available.

The Ravenswood Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department are on the scene.

