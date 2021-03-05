Free food distribution scheduled in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Farmers to Families food box pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 at the Erickson All-Sport Facility from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

All are welcome, and there are no income requirements. Boxes of produces, as well as meat and dairy items, will be available.

The event is being hosted by the Parkersburg Housing Authority and the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

Participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

