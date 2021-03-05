Jefferson Elementary holds Trunk or Treat for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With some pandemic restrictions easing, Jefferson Elementary is holding some events it couldn’t hold months ago.

The elementary school held its “Trunk or Treat” festival this evening.

It’s usually held around Halloween time, and in the spirit of Halloween, school staff dressed up as characters from children’s books. Some even decorated their cars.

Jefferson Elementary staff said that the best part of all of this is to get more time with their students.

“It’s nice to see all of kids and the parents here. And to get an opportunity to give them things to work with their kids at home. And to meet them face-to-face, and possibly set up a time to talk with them more later,” says Jefferson Elementary principal, Julie Gibson.

Kids who came got candy and other goodies.

