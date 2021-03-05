Marietta to have one of 15 mass-vaccination clinics in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - (WTAP) - A mass-vaccination clinic planned in Marietta is one of 15 scheduled to open across Ohio in the coming weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon.

In addition to Marietta, the state-sponsored clinics will be located in Akron, Chillicothe, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Lima, Maumee, Wilmington, Youngstown and Zanesville.

Four mobile clinics will make rounds in the areas of Ada, Athens, Mansfield and Steubenville. The regional sites will be offered in addition to the eight-week clinic that is scheduled to open March 17 at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

We'll also be working with community partners to set up state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics across the state - some with the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day. These sites will be permanent until no longer needed. Some sites will even be mobile. pic.twitter.com/oNhtGplFNo — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 5, 2021

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”

The clinics will begin opening as the supply of vaccines becomes available, and they will operate until they are no longer necessary.

The sites will be locally operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Emergency Management Agency. A spokesman for the Marietta Belpre City Health Department said Friday afternoon that officials there were still gathering more information about the clinic.

Clinics will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day depending on location, supply, and demand. Ohio’s established vaccine providers can also expect to see an increase in their vaccine allotment as supply increases, and vaccine doses may also be allotted to new providers.

Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine under the state health department’s plan may be vaccinated at any of the clinics, and the state will also work closely with the clinics to ensure access for high-risk residents and medically underserved communities that could be disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Several appointment-scheduling options will be available, including the use of Ohio’s forthcoming central scheduling system for some sites. The sites are not yet taking reservations, but specific instructions on how to book an appointment will be announced later this month. Dates of operation and hours will vary, but sites will offer both weekday and weekend appointments.

DeWine also announced today that 50,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be dedicated to two pop-up mass vaccination sites in Columbus and Cincinnati. The pop-up clinics will open shortly after the March 17 start date of Cleveland’s site and will offer 12,500 first doses at each location.

For more information on Ohio’s vaccination plan, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

