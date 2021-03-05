Advertisement

NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka

‘I am honored to be selected as an NFL official’
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating...
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating an NCAA college football game between Washington and North Dakota Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance — including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program — have earned her a position as an NFL official,” said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect
A barge broke free from a disabled tugboat and got stuck Wednesday afternoon at the Belleville...
8 people safely moved from towboat that lost power on Ohio River
Cars laid across both lanes of traffic on Thursday morning.
One transported to hospital after 2-car crash in Marietta
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice submits legislation repealing personal income tax
File image
UPDATE: Three people hurt after crash in downtown Parkersburg

Latest News

Dave Felming and Thomas Battle
Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 3/5/21
Forecast for March 5th
Forecast for March 5th
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I, 3/5/21
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd’s death