Obituary: David Paul Kelley

David Paul Kelley, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 6, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Bruce C. and Clarice Nutter Stoneking.

David was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked at the Der Dog Haus in Parkersburg for several years. He loved the outdoors and animals.

He is survived by his two sisters, Becky Kelley and Peggy Allen (Bill) both of Parkersburg; three brothers, Jeffrey Kelley (Donna) of Parkersburg, Rickey Kelley of Savannah, GA and Billy Kelley of Parkersburg; one niece, Nicole Kelley; one nephew, Jeremy Allen; and his special friends, Mildred Sutton, Stephanie Epling and Dave Chittum.

At David’s request, there will be no services but there will be a visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman, 500 Green St. Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

