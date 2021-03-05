Obituary: Donald Richard Hall

Donald Richard Hall, 81, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away January 15, 2021, at Miletree Center, Spencer, WV.

He was born on July 14, 1939, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late Cecil and Nettie Mae Bowers Hall.

He is survived by sons, Anthony Hall and Ronald Hall, both of North Carolina; daughter, Lora Lyons of Tennessee; grandson, Cory Lyons of Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Corene Bailey Hall and second wife, Ella Grace Hall; brothers, Darrell Hall and Doyle Hall; sister, Helen Whytsell.

Per Mr. Hall’s wishes, cremation was performed and no public service will be held at this time. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV handled the final arrangements of Mr. Hall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

