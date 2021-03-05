Advertisement

Obituary: Donald Richard Hall

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Donald Richard Hall, 81, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away January 15, 2021, at Miletree Center, Spencer, WV.

He was born on July 14, 1939, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late Cecil and Nettie Mae Bowers Hall.

He is survived by sons, Anthony Hall and Ronald Hall, both of North Carolina; daughter, Lora Lyons of Tennessee; grandson, Cory Lyons of Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Corene Bailey Hall and second wife, Ella Grace Hall; brothers, Darrell Hall and Doyle Hall; sister, Helen Whytsell.

Per Mr. Hall’s wishes, cremation was performed and no public service will be held at this time.  Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV handled the final arrangements of Mr. Hall.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

