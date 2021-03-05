Obituary: Erma Eileen Foraker

Erma Eileen Foraker, 90 of Parkersburg, passed away March 4, 2021 at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was born November 4, 1930 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Thomas L. and Wilcie Moore Engel.

Eileen attended Mountain State Business College and began her career with Union Trust National Bank (now United Bank) and retired as Senior Vice President. She was a member of Beta Sigma Sorority and Christ United Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer among other duties.

Mrs. Foraker enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Worthington Women’s Golf League for many years. She was a travel enthusiast and loved seeing most of America with her husband and travel companion. Her favorite destinations included New York City, Branson, MO, Florida, Alaska and Hawaii. Following retirement, she spent many winters in Jeckyll Island, GA.

Surviving is her daughter, Ann M. Struble and her husband Brian of Princeton, WV, grandchildren: Tyler and Corbin Foraker, Zachary Struble and Kaitlin Jones, five grandchildren: Sidney, Reese, Grayson, Nolan and Kyleigh and niece Connie Golden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lewis E. Foraker, son Thomas L. Foraker and sister Marguerite Kibbee.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services will be Saturday 2PM March 13, 2021 at Evergreen North Cemetery with Reverend Rick Dequasie officiating.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.