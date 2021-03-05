Obituary: Mary C. Cales

Mary C. Cales, 95, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on March 2, 2021 at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born October 16, 1925 in Snow Hill, WV, a daughter of the late Lester O. and Madeline E. Lawrence Canterbury.

Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, watching TV and keeping up with friends on social media.

She is survived by a daughter, Sara Spencer (Randy) of Rotonda West, FL; two sons, Gerald Cales (Lynda) of Scottsdale, AZ and David Cales (Sue) of South Charleston, WV; three grandchildren, Justin Spencer, Lisa Ferrell and Christopher Spencer; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Claude L. Cales, two sisters, Wilma Fraizer and Christine Withrow; and two brothers, William Canterbury and Lester Canterbury.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home south Parkersburg with Bob Riffle officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery at Parkersburg. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to those who allowed our mother to remain in her home for so many years. They are: Sharon and Bob Williams, Mary Anne Osborne, Katrina Ware, Jason and Mercedes Ware, Carmen Woolard Murray, Lawrence and Lyndell Hasbargen¸ Jane and Alfred Igo and Barb and Jim Spencer.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cales family.

