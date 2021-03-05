Obituary: Pastor Ronnie Glen Stanley

Pastor Ronnie Glen Stanley, 81 of Parkersburg passed away March 4, 2021 at the Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility.

He was born in Fairmont, WV the son of the late Elmer Goff and Willard Delores Carpenter Stanley.

He had retired after many years of service as a Pastor with the Church of God where he had served also as a Music Director and Evangelist. He was a current member of the 19th. Street Church of God and enjoyed music and reading.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Rayner Stanley of Parkersburg; His sons, Timothy P. Stanley (Lisa) of Parkersburg and Kevin J. Stanley (Andrea) of Chincoteague, VA His grandchildren, Holly Dickerson (Cody), Hope McCoy (Janson), Joshua Manning, Rebekah Manning, Kathy Harrell and Melissa Harrell. Fifteen great grandchildren and one brother, Leroy Stanley (Robin) of Grafton, WV.

He was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Stanley and one daughter, Lisa Harrell.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the 19th Street Church of God with Pastor Jimmie Cox officiating. Burial will be in the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until service time at the church.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.