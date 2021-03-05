Obituary: Pauline Bell Collins

Pauline Bell Collins 89 of Parkersburg went home Friday, March 5th 2021.

She was born September 6th 1931 in Exchange, WV, the daughter of the late Clarence Dennison and Goldie Cutlip Dennison Casteele.

Pauline was a Baptist by faith. She was a lifetime member of The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, The American Legion Auxiliary, The Amvets Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Daniel “Danny” and Jill Collins of Mineral Wells, and Cynthia “Cindy” and Mike Winters of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Betheany Collins of Mineral Wells, Megan (Steven) Taylor of O’Fallon, IL, and Danina Winters of Parkersburg; two great grandchildren, Kaylee D’Aragona and Urijah Grady of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Monroe “Nub” Collins, whom she married January 20th 1951; her sister, Irene Bush; brothers, Richard Dennison and Junior “Denny” Dennison; brother in law, Duane Collins; sister in laws, Hazel Allman and Betty Myer.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday March 9, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleums. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Collins family.

