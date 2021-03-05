Peyten Kellar to wrestle for Ohio University

VINCENT Ohio (WTAP) - Peyten Kellar has had a stellar wrestling career for the Warren Warriors. Now he’s heading down the road to Athens to continue his academic and athletic career with the Ohio University Bobcats

Kellar signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon officially accepting his wrestling scholarship offer from the Bobcats. His family, and coaches were on hand for the celebration.

The Bobcats are getting quite a talent in Kellar.

He is the Warriors all time winningest wrestler with a 175-10 record including a 79 match winning streak, the second longest active streak in Ohio.

Kellar has a talent for putting away his competition with a school record 138 pins..

3 times he’s qualified for the Ohio state tournament and he’s twice earned the East Central Ohio League wrestler of the year honors.

He credits his coach Jeff Parsons for his development as a wrestler.

Now Kellar’s ready to see what he can accomplish as an Ohio Bobcat

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.