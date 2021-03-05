Advertisement

Peyten Kellar to wrestle for Ohio University

Warren High School wrestler Peyton Kellar accepts wrestling scholarship from Ohio University
WTAP News @ 6 - Kellar signs with Ohio
WTAP News @ 6 - Kellar signs with Ohio
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT Ohio (WTAP) - Peyten Kellar has had a stellar wrestling career for the Warren Warriors. Now he’s heading down the road to Athens to continue his academic and athletic career with the Ohio University Bobcats

Kellar signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon officially accepting his wrestling scholarship offer from the Bobcats. His family, and coaches were on hand for the celebration.

The Bobcats are getting quite a talent in Kellar.

He is the Warriors all time winningest wrestler with a 175-10 record including a 79 match winning streak, the second longest active streak in Ohio.

Kellar has a talent for putting away his competition with a school record 138 pins..

3 times he’s qualified for the Ohio state tournament and he’s twice earned the East Central Ohio League wrestler of the year honors.

He credits his coach Jeff Parsons for his development as a wrestler.

Now Kellar’s ready to see what he can accomplish as an Ohio Bobcat

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Three people hurt after crash in downtown Parkersburg
Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Man attacked with baseball bat in fair condition, hospital says
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect
Phase 2-a West Virginia
Governor lowers age in W.Va. to get COVID-19 vaccine
Protestors at the Capitol
UPDATE: Hearing set March 10 for ex-Parkersburg councilman accused in rioting at U.S. Capitol

Latest News

Roethlisberger returning to Steelers for 2021
WTAP News @ 6 - Baker bound for Muskingum
Connor Baker to attend Muskingum
Scoreboard- March 3
Parkersburg South preview