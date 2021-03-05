Advertisement

Scoreboard- March 4

High school and college scores from March 4
(WDBJ)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ohio girls Div. IV regional semifinals

Waterford 55

Newark Catholic 48

Waterford to play Peebles in Regional finals

Ohio boys Div. II district

New Lexington 49

Warren 58

Warren to play Waverly in district finals

NCAA men

Texas Christian 67

West Virginia 76

Wilmington 68

Marietta College 102

NCAA women

Mountain East quarterfinals

West Liberty 87

Glenville State 118

WV Wesleyan 33

Notre Dame 80

Alderson Broaddus 73

University of Charleston 50

Concord 77

Wheeling 72

