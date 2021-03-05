Scoreboard- March 4
High school and college scores from March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ohio girls Div. IV regional semifinals
Waterford 55
Newark Catholic 48
Waterford to play Peebles in Regional finals
Ohio boys Div. II district
New Lexington 49
Warren 58
Warren to play Waverly in district finals
NCAA men
Texas Christian 67
West Virginia 76
Wilmington 68
Marietta College 102
NCAA women
Mountain East quarterfinals
West Liberty 87
Glenville State 118
WV Wesleyan 33
Notre Dame 80
Alderson Broaddus 73
University of Charleston 50
Concord 77
Wheeling 72
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.