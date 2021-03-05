Advertisement

Southeast Ohio Food Bank providing more frequent food distribution in March

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - Because of significant demand for food in Southeast Ohio, one food bank is providing a more frequent outlet for those in need.

The Southeast Ohio Food Bank will be offering a food distribution system at their Logan headquarters.

The distribution will happen every week during March on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a-m to 1 p-m.

This form of distribution is something that the people at the food bank are wanting to bring back to the public.

Especially with the volume of calls asking for another distribution.

“We’re just really happy to be able to provide them with what they need throughout the month of March,” says HAPCAP public relations manager, Claire Gysegem. “Because we’re still in the throws of the pandemic and we don’t have a sense just yet of how long the lines are going to be serving each day.”

Individuals that come to the distribution will need their I.D. and proof that they have lived in their residence.

If you are unable to make it their because of transportation reasons, you can have someone else retrieve the food for you using their forms of identification and proof of residence.

