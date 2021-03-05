Advertisement

United Way and Artsbridge hosting children’s events at First Friday

Kids Central
Kids Central(United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing to host its Kids Central children’s events. Kids Central takes place each month as part of Marietta Main Street’s First Friday. Tonight, the theme of both First Friday and Kids Central will be Shamrock and Roll, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The organization began Kids Central in 2019. Starting last month, it partnered with Artsbridge, and the two organizations are continuing to work together to plan the monthly event, which they see as an opportunity to engage children when parents visit downtown Marietta for First Fridays.

“We were hoping that if there were more family-friendly events, it would encourage more people to come out for First Friday,” said Stacy DeCicco, United Way’s executive director.

At tonight’s event, Kids Central will feature St. Patrick’s Day craft activities that children can take home and work on with their families. Hot chocolate will also be available, along with special shamrock marshmallows.

Previous Kids Central events have featured music, in-person crafting, and more. Those events will likely resume once the COVID-19 situation is such that it is safe to do so.

The event will take place on the Armory lawn, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect
A barge broke free from a disabled tugboat and got stuck Wednesday afternoon at the Belleville...
8 people safely moved from towboat that lost power on Ohio River
Cars laid across both lanes of traffic on Thursday morning.
One transported to hospital after 2-car crash in Marietta
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice submits legislation repealing personal income tax
File image
UPDATE: Three people hurt after crash in downtown Parkersburg

Latest News

Marietta will have one of 15 mass-vaccination clinics scheduled to open in Ohio during the...
Marietta to have one of 15 mass-vaccination clinics in Ohio
Dave Felming and Thomas Battle
Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 3/5/21
Forecast for March 5th
Forecast for March 5th
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I, 3/5/21