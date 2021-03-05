United Way and Artsbridge hosting children’s events at First Friday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing to host its Kids Central children’s events. Kids Central takes place each month as part of Marietta Main Street’s First Friday. Tonight, the theme of both First Friday and Kids Central will be Shamrock and Roll, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The organization began Kids Central in 2019. Starting last month, it partnered with Artsbridge, and the two organizations are continuing to work together to plan the monthly event, which they see as an opportunity to engage children when parents visit downtown Marietta for First Fridays.

“We were hoping that if there were more family-friendly events, it would encourage more people to come out for First Friday,” said Stacy DeCicco, United Way’s executive director.

At tonight’s event, Kids Central will feature St. Patrick’s Day craft activities that children can take home and work on with their families. Hot chocolate will also be available, along with special shamrock marshmallows.

Previous Kids Central events have featured music, in-person crafting, and more. Those events will likely resume once the COVID-19 situation is such that it is safe to do so.

The event will take place on the Armory lawn, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

