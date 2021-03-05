Advertisement

West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program reminds people to use seat belt

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the change from Winter to Spring, authorities are expecting more drivers to be out on the roads.

Officials with West Virginia’s Highway Safety Program are reminding everyone to buckle up before heading out, while stressing that not wearing a seat belt could put your life in jeopardy.

The governor’s highway safety program is coordinating the statewide “click it or ticket” program that started today and continues through March 21.

Between now and then, law-enforcement officers will be out in full force watching for violators.

“It’s important regardless of the time of day to always wear your seat belt. Even if you’re going down the road just for a few minutes. And you don’t think that it’s a far trip and wouldn’t require it, seat belts are important. They save lives,” says the program’s public affairs, Aimee Cantrell. “And why wouldn’t you want to just click that seat belt? It’s an easy thing to do and law enforcement officers are just wanting to make sure that you’re safe when you’re on the road. Because that’s a responsibility that no one should take lightly.”

According to information from the governor’s highway safety program, there were more than 94 hundred fatalities related to crashes and someone not wearing a seat belt in the United States in 2019.

