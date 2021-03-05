Advertisement

W.Va. governor easing more restrictions on businesses, gatherings

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Friday announced more relaxations on restrictions on businesses, as active COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to drop.

At his briefing, the governor announced restaurants, bars, retail and small businesses are now allowed to have 100% capacity. Standing, however, will still be prohibited in bars.

In addition, capacity for fitness centers, gyms and museums is now at 100%.

Justice added, however, social distancing and wearing masks will continue to be required. He particularly noted the requirement to wear masks in buildings is still in effect.

The state is lifting all restrictions on all youth sports and travel sports permitted unless county is in red on the state county COVID-19 alert system map. No counties currently are “red”.

The governor continues to encourage people to use common sense and try to keep masks on unless except while eating or drinking.

Capacity limits in small businesses and retail stores are also being lifted.

The new guidelines go into effect at midnight Friday.

Justice says he will soon announce new guidelines for fairs and festivals. The current guidelines will remain in effect.

The governor and state health officials emphasized that if the situation worsens, the guidelines will change. “One robin doesn’t make spring”, Justice noted.

