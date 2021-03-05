WVU bounces back with win over TCU

(AP) - Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set season highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 6 West Virginia to a 76-67 victory over TCU.

The Mountaineers bounced back from an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday, sweeping the regular-season series from TCU.

Derek Culver added 17 points and Sean McNeil scored 14 for West Virginia.

Jaedon LeDee scored 18 points for the Horned Frogs, and Kevin Samuel and Mike Miles added 12 points apiece. Leading scorer RJ Nembhard fouled out with five points, ending his streak of 20 straight games in double figures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.