Child dies in Athens County from gunshot wound

Caution tape image.
Caution tape image.(WLUC)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, OH. (WTAP) -

Early Saturday morning, a child died after sustaining a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, Nelsonville Police Department responded at 12:54 a.m. to a residence on Walnut Street.

CPR was administered until EMS officials arrived. The child was then transported to O’Bleness Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

This case remains under further investigation.

