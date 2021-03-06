COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, March 6

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 6, 2021, there have been 2,230,102 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,290 total cases and 2,323 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Clay County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, and a 40-year old female from Lewis County. “We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,254), Berkeley (9,783), Boone (1,608), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,023), Cabell (7,903), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (472), Fayette (2,721), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,084), Greenbrier (2,423), Hampshire (1,552), Hancock (2,605), Hardy (1,285), Harrison (4,880), Jackson (1,676), Jefferson (3,678), Kanawha (12,215), Lewis (1,051), Lincoln (1,239), Logan (2,724), Marion (3,726), Marshall (3,035), Mason (1,782), McDowell (1,370), Mercer (4,244), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,157), Monroe (959), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,196), Ohio (3,680), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,568), Putnam (4,270), Raleigh (4,809), Randolph (2,411), Ritchie (626), Roane (500), Summers (708), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (507), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,710), Wayne (2,636), Webster (326), Wetzel (1,102), Wirt (360), Wood (7,145), Wyoming (1,754).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Clay, and Tyler counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Washington County has 4,736 COVID-19 cases, 186 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths* to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 278 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

*The Ohio Department of Health now uses death certificate data from the Electronic Death Registration System (EDRS) as the sole source of information for COVID deaths reported on the state’s COVID-19 dashboards. In the past, the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS) was used. ODRS relies on data entry from a variety of sources including local health departments, healthcare providers, and urgent care centers. The additional deaths now reported in Washington County are not new deaths instead they were unintentionally missed in ODRS and now captured from EDRS.

“Memorial Health System has seen a decrease in COVID inpatients and a decrease in screenings through the COVID Clinic. This is good news, but we know that now more than ever we want to continue to follow protective measures to lessen the spread,” said Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence at Memorial Health System.

Washington County has the highest COVID-19 Case Rate in Ohio at 260.4. In comparison, the lowest Ohio County is 47.8. Case Rate is calculated by the number of new cases reported within two weeks divided by our population, then multiplied by 100,000. The Case Rate calculation creates an equal breakdown to compare larger and smaller counties. This indicator is one of many data points used to consider what actions we should take to reduce the spread. The higher our county’s rate, the more likely you could be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Sherry Ellem, Public Information Officer, Washington County Health Department notes, “Your actions affect you, your family, and our community.”

Take these simple steps to help slow the spread of Coronavirus:

· Get vaccinated when it’s your turn

· Wash your hands often with plain soap and water

· Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others

· Avoid crowds and practice social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others)

· Avoid poorly ventilated spaces

· Stay home if sick, except to get medical care

· Get tested and isolate if you get COVID-19

· Quarantine when you are a close contact of a positive case

Memorial Health System COVID testing clinic located on Pike Street in Marietta will begin March 15 with new days and times that are available to the community. The new hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 16.02% of Washington County residents and 16.01% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10.34% of Washington County residents and 8.78% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local vaccine providers continue to offer vaccinations to our community as they become available, based on vaccination guidelines set forth by the state. Are you eligible? Eligibility is detailed at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/vaccine/general_fact_sheet.pdf

Washinton County Vaccine Providers include the following:

B&W Pharmacy 740-984-2305

Fruth Pharmacy http://www.fruthpharmacy.com

Giant Eagle Pharmacy https://www.gianteagle.com/covidvaccine

Kroger’s Pharmacies in Marietta and Belpre https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

Marietta/Belpre Health Department 1-866-395-1588

Memorial Health System http://mhsystem.org/coronavirus and click “COVID-19 Vaccination

Washington County Health Department https://calendly.com/clinics-2

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities needing assistance may call the Area Agency on Aging Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm dial 1-800-331-2644.

