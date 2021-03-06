Advertisement

It’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You might have noticed a few more tractors on the road than usual Friday morning. You may have also noticed that the drivers were kids. Well, that’s because it’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day. It’s a themed day that ends Future Farmers of America Week celebrations for Morgan High School.

FFA President Bradi Rex said it’s a long-standing tradition that remains a highlight of the school year. Students wake up, brush their teeth, then throw on their backpacks, and hop on their tractors.

When students arrive at school, they make sure to parade around the parking lot. They even make a stop by the junior high.

Rex said, “The junior high kids - they were so excited to see our tractors today.”

Rex was once in their shoes. It’s what inspired her to join in the tradition.

She said, “They always went up past the junior high and as a junior high student, I saw that there weren’t any girls and I thought hey I could probably do that and dad and I did a crash course when I was a freshman and I learned from there.”

The route doesn’t stop at the junior high. They make sure to make their rounds by the local nursing home too.

So if you saw more kids on the road in tractors than you’re used to, that’s why.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect
A barge broke free from a disabled tugboat and got stuck Wednesday afternoon at the Belleville...
8 people safely moved from towboat that lost power on Ohio River
Cars laid across both lanes of traffic on Thursday morning.
One transported to hospital after 2-car crash in Marietta
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with murder denied bond in deaths of father, fiancee
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice submits legislation repealing personal income tax

Latest News

While vacant home fires have dropped in numbers, accidental fires in occupied homes have...
Parkersburg sees drop in vacant home fires
Ricky Stone, 61, of Middleport
Middleport man arrested on drug charges
Parkersburg YMCA
Businesses react to Governor lifting capacity restrictions
WTAP News @ 6 - New Lexington at Warren Div. II District Semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - New Lexington at Warren Div. II District Semifinals