PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You might have noticed a few more tractors on the road than usual Friday morning. You may have also noticed that the drivers were kids. Well, that’s because it’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day. It’s a themed day that ends Future Farmers of America Week celebrations for Morgan High School.

FFA President Bradi Rex said it’s a long-standing tradition that remains a highlight of the school year. Students wake up, brush their teeth, then throw on their backpacks, and hop on their tractors.

When students arrive at school, they make sure to parade around the parking lot. They even make a stop by the junior high.

Rex said, “The junior high kids - they were so excited to see our tractors today.”

Rex was once in their shoes. It’s what inspired her to join in the tradition.

She said, “They always went up past the junior high and as a junior high student, I saw that there weren’t any girls and I thought hey I could probably do that and dad and I did a crash course when I was a freshman and I learned from there.”

The route doesn’t stop at the junior high. They make sure to make their rounds by the local nursing home too.

So if you saw more kids on the road in tractors than you’re used to, that’s why.

