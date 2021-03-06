Advertisement

Middleport man arrested on drug charges

Ricky Stone, 61, of Middleport
Ricky Stone, 61, of Middleport(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Middleport man is facing drug charges after deputies said they discovered heroin, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said 61-year-old Ricky Stone admitted to deputies that he had marijuana after he was pulled over for going left of center near Middleport. When deputies approached the vehicle, Wood said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Stone was asked to step out of the vehicle and while he did so, he dropped a bag of suspected heroin. At that point, he was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and heroin.

Deputies then searched Stone’s vehicle and found a black bag filled with about five ounces of suspected methamphetamine near the center console.

He now faces a first degree felony charge of trafficking in methamphetamine and a fifth degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

“My deputies work hard day in and day out to get this poison off of our streets and out of our community. This is a prime example of hard work paying off and we will continue our mission in combating this epidemic by cleaning up our small corner of the state,” said Sheriff Wood.

K9 Cheri was with deputies during the traffic stop.

K9 Cheri poses with the suspected methamphetamine recovered from the traffic stop.
K9 Cheri poses with the suspected methamphetamine recovered from the traffic stop.(Meigs County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: PHS lockdown prompted by police search for pursuit suspect
A barge broke free from a disabled tugboat and got stuck Wednesday afternoon at the Belleville...
8 people safely moved from towboat that lost power on Ohio River
Cars laid across both lanes of traffic on Thursday morning.
One transported to hospital after 2-car crash in Marietta
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with murder denied bond in deaths of father, fiancee
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice submits legislation repealing personal income tax

Latest News

While vacant home fires have dropped in numbers, accidental fires in occupied homes have...
Parkersburg sees drop in vacant home fires
Parkersburg YMCA
Businesses react to Governor lifting capacity restrictions
WTAP News @ 6 - New Lexington at Warren Div. II District Semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - New Lexington at Warren Div. II District Semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford vs. Newark Catholic Div. IV regional semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford vs. Newark Catholic Div. IV regional semifinals