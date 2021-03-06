Middleport man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Middleport man is facing drug charges after deputies said they discovered heroin, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said 61-year-old Ricky Stone admitted to deputies that he had marijuana after he was pulled over for going left of center near Middleport. When deputies approached the vehicle, Wood said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Stone was asked to step out of the vehicle and while he did so, he dropped a bag of suspected heroin. At that point, he was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and heroin.

Deputies then searched Stone’s vehicle and found a black bag filled with about five ounces of suspected methamphetamine near the center console.

He now faces a first degree felony charge of trafficking in methamphetamine and a fifth degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

“My deputies work hard day in and day out to get this poison off of our streets and out of our community. This is a prime example of hard work paying off and we will continue our mission in combating this epidemic by cleaning up our small corner of the state,” said Sheriff Wood.

K9 Cheri was with deputies during the traffic stop.

K9 Cheri poses with the suspected methamphetamine recovered from the traffic stop. (Meigs County Sheriff's Department)

